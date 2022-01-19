Local organization trying build retreat for coaches and athletes

BELDEN, Miss. (WTVA) -- We often think about our sports in simplistic terms. You either win the game or you lose the game. Sometimes for coaches striving for the former to avoid the latter can have tunnel vision to the other aspects of being a leader of young men and women.
Blue Mountain College Athletic Director Will Lowery started the Bigger Than Ball Foundation in 2017 to bring awareness to coaches that their impact should go way beyond the win and loss columns.
"Bigger Than Ball in and of itself along with the name is everything beyond the game," Lowery said. "That could be a lot of things mental health and wellness, it could be character building it could be even servant leadership."
Since its start, Bigger Than Ball has put on individual events with athletic director’s like John Cohen from State and Keith Carter from Ole Miss, and raised money for athletes and families in need. Now in 2022, Lowery is ready for the next step: creating a retreat just off Route 22 in Belden for coaches and players to step away from craziness of competition.
"We really wanted to be in a retreat type atmosphere, this was important for us that they could get back and really take time to get out of the rat race that is the sports industry," Lowery said. "The hectic nature, the competitiveness of it and to have that pause to refresh and recharge."
Two local coaches that share Lowery’s vision are Shaune Holiday of TCPS and Buddy Hall of New Albany. They echo Lowery’s assertion that coaches need to recognize the impact they have and the importance of place like Bigger Than Ball to share experiences with one another.
"Really and truly as a coach, yeah wins and losses define us to a degree, but really it’s what kind of young men or young ladies that we create," Hall said. "I think that’s what Bigger Than Ball will give back especially to the younger coaches."
"This is going to be great, once he gets it built and he’s able to bring out the coaches, you’re going to see a different brand of athletics," Holiday said. "You’re going see better kids not only on the field but off the field."
Holiday alluded to it, once it’s built. Lowery started fundraising in December and they’ve reached 10-percent of their $338,000 goal already.
"I really feel like we can do this in a timely manner and I’m hoping when we stand here next year we’ll be cutting on the new facility," Lowery said.
If you would like to get involved or donate, head on over to BiggerThanBall.com