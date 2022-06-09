Local non-profit aims to give kids safe place to play

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) -- School is out and summer is here, but for kids in Okolona, where they are supposed to play isn't exactly safe. A local organization is trying to change that.
"We just want a better place to shoot at," Riley Boone, an Okolona kid said.
Boone and her basketball buddies use the kids park during the summer to play the game they love, but the court, isn't in great shape.
"Man it be so hot out here, I be about to die," Jakyree Ware said
They need new baskets, new court, there are cracks everywhere.
"I hurt myself so many times, on those rocks," Ware said.
And that's where Oliver Johnson and Mission Okolona comes in, he was tired of seeing kids get hurt. The kids deserve a better, safer place to play, so they started the Do It for Ty Basketball Restoration Project.
"No community should have a court like this, that's just me being honest about it," Johnson said. "It says to me that an investment needs to be made so these children know they're supported, they're loved."
So far they've raised amount 18-thousand dollars, but they are a long way from their goal. To get the court resurfaced and the new baskets, that's 26 thousand. They're also trying to renovate the courts by the high school, that's an additional 49-thousand. The canopy to get some shade...150 thousand dollars. But they're trying to make a push to fix the kids court first since they're pretty close.
"I know how much they would appreciate having a nice court to come play on, so it makes me feel like I'm doing something right," Johnson said.
Come on, Mississippi, do it for the kids!
Information to donate below: