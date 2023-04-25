 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local lawsuit against Morgan Wallen dismissed

  • Updated
  • 0
Mississippi chief justice extends emergency order

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — The lawsuit filed against country music singer Morgan Wallen has been dismissed.

The Booneville law firm Langston & Lott, PLLC issued a statement Tuesday morning but later deleted it. The image below shows the now-deleted statement [app users, swipe the image above to view the statement].

Langston & Lott, PLLC statement on Morgan Wallen lawsuit

Attorney Casey Lott shared the following statement Tuesday morning, April 25, 2023, in regards to the lawsuit against Morgan Wallen. 

A Prentiss County woman filed the lawsuit on Monday after Wallen suddenly canceled his Sunday concert in Oxford shortly before he was scheduled to perform.

Previous ArticleLawsuit filed against country singer Morgan Wallen after canceled concert

Wallen promised concertgoers a full refund.

The woman who filed the lawsuit sought compensatory damages.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you