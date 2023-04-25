Local lawsuit against Morgan Wallen dismissed

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — The lawsuit filed against country music singer Morgan Wallen has been dismissed.
The Booneville law firm Langston & Lott, PLLC issued a statement Tuesday morning but later deleted it. The image below shows the now-deleted statement [app users, swipe the image above to view the statement].
A Prentiss County woman filed the lawsuit on Monday after Wallen suddenly canceled his Sunday concert in Oxford shortly before he was scheduled to perform.
Wallen promised concertgoers a full refund.
The woman who filed the lawsuit sought compensatory damages.