Local law enforcement shares the dangers and stress of being in the line of duty

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) — In the wake of recent shootings in Mississippi and across the country, it’s clear the role of a law enforcement officer is a difficult and dangerous one.
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety just reported its third officer-involved shooting this week.
One happened in Gulfport, another in George County and a third in Bolivar County.
WTVA reporter Garner Montgomery rode along with Capt. Josh Hill of the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department.
Hill, who has been in law enforcement for more than 16 years, said he loves protecting his community.
"We're doing it for something that's bigger than ourselves,” he said. “It's selfless service that — we may not be going home. We're going to try but we may not make it; but you know, we're going to do the best we can."
He said almost all interactions with the community pose no danger but officers are trained to deal with threats when they appear.
Montgomery also spoke with Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka about the life of a law enforcement officer.
"When you do a traffic stop, you don't know how many people are in the car,” Quaka said. “You don't know their criminal history. You don't know what their intentions are and you don't know what weapons may or may not be in the car. So every interaction with the public potentially can be dangerous for an officer."
He continued, “It can be stressful at times, but you also have to be, you know, spiritually in tune and ready for the worst."
The mindset of always preparing for the worst-case scenario helps officers in the field do their job, but the stress can take a toll on their mental health.
"Officers have a higher suicide rate,” Quaka said. “They tend to die at an early age upon retirement. So it's a very stressful job day in and day out because every time you come to work, you have to bring your best."
Hill said he enjoys working with the public and the enjoyment is what makes the risks worth it.