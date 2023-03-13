Local financial advisor explains what Silicon Valley bank's failure means for your money

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CDT TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 29 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 28 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
CDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night
through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CDT TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 29 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 28 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
CDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night
through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Local financial advisor explains what Silicon Valley bank's failure means for your money

  • Updated
  • 0
How does a bank collapse in 48 hours? A timeline of the SVB fall

People line up outside of the shuttered Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters on March 10 in Santa Clara, California.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Local financial advisor explains what Silicon Valley bank's failure means for your money

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The biggest bank failure since 2008 is creating fears among everyday investors and savers.

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapsed after the bank was hit hard by the recent downturn in tech stocks.

WTVA reporter Michelle Martin spoke with a financial advisor about what the collapse means for your money.

Scott Reed, the CEO of Hardy Reed, LLC, said one reason you should not be worried is that SVB catered mainly to startup companies.

He said with startup companies there is always a cash flow issue.

With higher interest rates and a decline in stocks, startup companies have a hard time and they need their money.

When they try to get it, it is invested in something else and that's when the panic sets in.

SVB had customers withdraw more than $40 billion in two days.

It was the sixteenth biggest bank and the largest bank to fail since the financial crisis 15 years ago.

Reed said you will not see your regular banks like Renasant or Cadence Bank heavily invested in start-up companies.

“This situation is not a situation that is systemic in the banking system,” Reed said. “This looks like an isolated-related situation."

He said if you are banking with SVB, the worst thing you can do is the thing you want to do the most — which is to get your money.

He said to wait and let the system work its way out of the situation.

If you have more than $200,000 in the bank, Reed said to break it up and put it in different banks because the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation will only cover up to $250,000.

Tags

Weekend Anchor

Michelle is from Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you