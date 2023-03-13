Local financial advisor explains what Silicon Valley bank's failure means for your money

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The biggest bank failure since 2008 is creating fears among everyday investors and savers.
Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapsed after the bank was hit hard by the recent downturn in tech stocks.
WTVA reporter Michelle Martin spoke with a financial advisor about what the collapse means for your money.
Scott Reed, the CEO of Hardy Reed, LLC, said one reason you should not be worried is that SVB catered mainly to startup companies.
He said with startup companies there is always a cash flow issue.
With higher interest rates and a decline in stocks, startup companies have a hard time and they need their money.
When they try to get it, it is invested in something else and that's when the panic sets in.
SVB had customers withdraw more than $40 billion in two days.
It was the sixteenth biggest bank and the largest bank to fail since the financial crisis 15 years ago.
Reed said you will not see your regular banks like Renasant or Cadence Bank heavily invested in start-up companies.
“This situation is not a situation that is systemic in the banking system,” Reed said. “This looks like an isolated-related situation."
He said if you are banking with SVB, the worst thing you can do is the thing you want to do the most — which is to get your money.
He said to wait and let the system work its way out of the situation.
If you have more than $200,000 in the bank, Reed said to break it up and put it in different banks because the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation will only cover up to $250,000.