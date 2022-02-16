Lee County voters to decide school bond issue

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County School District is looking to expand athletics fields and facilities.
The district is looking to pass a $6 million bond that will be equally split between all county high schools and middle schools to accommodate extracurricular needs.
Residents will vote on the bond issue on March 8.
Saltillo High School is one of three high schools in the Lee County School District.
The high school principal says having on-campus facilities is a big priority.
"At the end of the day, it's a benefit for our kids," Saltillo High School Principal Casey Dye says.
He says the school needs a soccer field, a track and a gymnasium on campus.
With the expansion of sports, he says the school is outgrowing its current facilities.
"We're seeing at ball games and things of that nature that we just don't have enough space,” Dye said. “The main issue is that those facilities, for a long time, have been off campus; and to have them on campus just makes it safer."
A lot of sporting events, excluding football, are played off-campus at the city park.
Dye wants on-campus fields for student safety.
If voters approve the bond, the money will be made available for schools to start working.
"Anyway that we can create opportunities for students to be involved in things outside of the classroom, supplement their academics; we know that's important," Lee County School Superintendent Coke Magee said.
