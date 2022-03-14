Lee County sheriff provides info about jail escape and re-capture

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The sheriff of Lee County says murder suspect Michael Sullivan managed to escape from jail during the weekend but is back in custody.
The escape happened late Sunday evening.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s department, jailers had removed Sullivan from his holding cell in order to clean it.
“While the inmate was in a secure area of the facility, the inmate was able to make communications with the central control area,” read the news release. “Due to the lack of visibility from Central Control to the area where the inmate was being held, a door was opened and the inmate was able to crawl out.”
The sheriff says officers arrested Sullivan within 30 minutes.
Sullivan now faces a new charge: felony jail escape.