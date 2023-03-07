Lee County Sheriff: Kidnapped children located in Tennessee

Update March 7, 4:44 p.m.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said authorities located the children between Knoxville, Tennessee, and the Kentucky border. They are safe.
The sheriff also said Mills is in custody. We don't know the status of the two other suspects at this time.
Original article below
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is accused of kidnapping his grandchildren in Lee County.
A woman claims her biological father, 52-year-old Douglas Mills, drove from Kentucky to Shannon on Tuesday and kidnapped her three children.
Mills allegedly broke into her home and threatened her with a gun, took the children and left. He’s believed to be traveling back to Kentucky.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Department identified the children as Connor Sischer, 8; Carsen Sischer, 6; and Caisyn Sischer, 2.
The sheriff's department described the vehicle as a black Nissan but provided no more details.
The sheriff also identified two more suspects who are being sought: Shelia Hood and Vanessa Cox. The sheriff did not say if the two women are related to the children.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911.