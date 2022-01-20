Lee County school officer struck while directing traffic will be taken off life support

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The school resource officer who was struck while directing traffic will be taken off life support, according to his family on social media.
Johnny Patterson was severely injured in the collision that happened Thursday afternoon, Jan. 13 in front of Shannon Primary School on Highway 45.
He’s been receiving treatment at the hospital in Tupelo since then.
The 58-year-old is a career law enforcement officer in Lee County.
Besides being a Lee County school resource officer, he’s also the assistant chief of police in Verona.
He formerly worked in Shannon as the chief of police and was also an officer in Guntown.