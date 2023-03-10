 Skip to main content
Lee County kidnapping suspects waive extradition following arrests in Tennessee

Douglas Mills, Shelia Hood, Vanessa Cox

(L-R): Douglas Mills, Shelia Hood, Vanessa Cox. Source: Campbell County (TN) Sheriff's Office.

The three suspects accused of kidnapping three children waived extradition at a hearing on Thursday in Tennessee.

Douglas Mills, Shelia Hood and Vanessa Cox, all of Kentucky, are accused of kidnapping Mills’ grandchildren from their mother in Lee County.

As a result of the suspects waiving extradition, authorities have 10 days to travel to Tennessee and bring them back to Mississippi. An extension can be requested.

Cox must first deal with local charges in Tennessee before authorities can return her to Mississippi.

