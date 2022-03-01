Lee County addressing school traffic in Mooreville

MOOREVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mooreville Elementary is looking to improve the way parents drop off and pick up their children each day.
School officials said parents have been complaining about the line for years.
The school has more than 250 car riders this school year, and the number of cars often causes traffic to back up onto County Road 1409.
Both lanes become blocked.
"That has become a safety issue, but it's also a crowding issue,” Principal Dr. Meghan Cates said. “If we were to have an emergency, we couldn't get emergency vehicles safely here or to any of the schools."
The Lee County School District has come up with a plan to resolve the issue.
"The county has advised a plan to take an existing road or drive — I guess you can say that is available — and take that and use that for our car rider line to feed into the south end of our district, which then will free up Road 1409."
The school is looking at Drive 1297, which is located behind the elementary school campus.
Cates said she’s waiting for the school district to get the materials needed to build a bridge across the creek that separates Drive 1297 from the elementary campus.
This will be the same for school buses.
"They've [school district] listened to the concerns and they're doing something about it,” Cates said. “I'm very excited and look forward to how it will keep our students safe."
This is a $400,000 project. Cates is hopeful the completion comes before the beginning of the next school year.