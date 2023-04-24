Lawsuit filed against country singer Morgan Wallen after canceled concert

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — A Prentiss County woman has filed a lawsuit after country singer Morgan Wallen canceled Sunday evening’s concert in Oxford.
The woman filed the lawsuit on behalf of all affected patrons “who incurred expenses in connection with Wallen’s failure to perform at his ‘One Night at A Time Global Tour’ at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi on Sunday, April 23, 2023.”
She’s seeking compensatory damages and wants her suit to become a class action lawsuit.
The singer performed Saturday evening but canceled Sunday’s performance shortly before its scheduled start time.
Wallen claimed he lost his voice and could not perform. Concertgoers have been promised refunds.