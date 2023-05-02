Larger culvert to help flooding in Saltillo subdivision

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) — State lawmakers are funding $1 million to install a larger box culvert in Saltillo.
This will greatly improve flooding in the Willow Creek subdivision, which routinely floods during heavy rains.
The larger culvert would allow more water to flow out of the subdivision and into Sand Creek.
Currently, water flows through two culverts; one culvert’s diameter is 48 inches and the second is 24 inches.
The new culvert stands 6 feet and is 10 feet wide. It will replace the two current culverts.
Heavy rain caused severe flooding in February 2019 and June 2021 [pictured].
State Sen. Chad McMahan, R-Guntown, said residents should still get flood insurance.
The project is expected to be completed by the end of the summer.