Lake Monroe to reopen for first time since March tornado

Lake Monroe in Monroe County, MS

Lake Monroe in Monroe County, MS. Photo Date: Unknown. Source: Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.

WREN, Miss. (WTVA) — Lake Monroe will soon reopen for the first time since late March when a tornado swept through the area.

The lake, which is in the Wren community of Monroe County, will reopen on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 6 a.m., the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks announced on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Bank and boat fishing will be allowed but the campground and buildings will remain closed until further notice.

The deadly EF3 tornado swept through the area the night of March 24-25.

The storm killed a father and daughter in Wren and severely damaged parts of Amory to the east.

PHOTO GALLERY: Tornado damage in Amory, MS

