Lafayette County, Oxford high schools raising money for United Way

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) — Oxford and Lafayette County high schools are competing against each other to raise the most money for the United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County.
The winning school will receive a trophy.
“We're blessed to have so many people from both schools, as well as both communities throughout the county, that want to be a part of United Way, and we're proud to be able to team up with them on this amazing challenge,” Kurt Brummett, the executive director of United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County, said.
He continued, “Similar to our normal campaign contributions, it'll go to support our mission; and we focus on four interrelated areas: we seek to improve health, advance education, promote financial stability and meet basic needs.”
The public has until midnight on Wednesday to make donations.
To support Oxford, text "Chargers" to 40403. To support Lafayette County, text "Dores" to 40403 and follow the instructions.
Donations can also be made at uwoxfordms.org/crosstown.