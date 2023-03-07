Kentucky man, others accused of kidnapping grandchildren in Lee County

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Three people, including a Kentucky man, are accused of kidnapping his grandchildren in Lee County.
Authorities arrested Douglas Mills, Shelia Hood and Vanessa Cox during a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon between Knoxville, Tennessee, and the Kentucky border and retrieved the children, ages 2, 6 and 8.
The suspects were booked into the Campbell County jail in Tennessee.
A woman claims Mills, her biological father, drove from Kentucky to Shannon on Tuesday and kidnapped her three children.
Mills allegedly broke into her home and threatened her with a gun, took the children and left. He was apparently traveling back to Kentucky when law enforcement arrested them.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said all three suspects face kidnapping charges. Mills also faces home invasion and burglary charges.
The sheriff said the two women were at the scene of the kidnapping when it happened.
The sheriff said the mother moved to Mississippi from Kentucky to get away from family drama.