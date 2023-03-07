 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kentucky man, others accused of kidnapping grandchildren in Lee County

  • Updated
  • 0
Douglas Mills

Douglas Mills, Source: Lee County Sheriff's Department.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said authorities located the children between Knoxville, Tennessee, and the Kentucky border. They are safe.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Three people, including a Kentucky man, are accused of kidnapping his grandchildren in Lee County.

Authorities arrested Douglas Mills, Shelia Hood and Vanessa Cox during a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon between Knoxville, Tennessee, and the Kentucky border and retrieved the children, ages 2, 6 and 8.

Vanessa Cox

Vanessa Cox, Source: Campbell County (TN) Sheriff's Office.
Shelia Hood

Shelia Hood, Source: Campbell County (TN) Sheriff's Office.

The suspects were booked into the Campbell County jail in Tennessee.

A woman claims Mills, her biological father, drove from Kentucky to Shannon on Tuesday and kidnapped her three children.

Mills allegedly broke into her home and threatened her with a gun, took the children and left. He was apparently traveling back to Kentucky when law enforcement arrested them.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said all three suspects face kidnapping charges. Mills also faces home invasion and burglary charges.

The sheriff said the two women were at the scene of the kidnapping when it happened.

The sheriff said the mother moved to Mississippi from Kentucky to get away from family drama.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Reporter/Producer/Digital Content Producer

Ethan is from Hamilton, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Hamilton High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you