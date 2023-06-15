Juveniles with guns are a big concern for many in law enforcement

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) — Juveniles with guns have become a big concern for many law enforcement agencies.
But how are juveniles getting access to these guns?
"A lot of these weapons we’re seizing that these juveniles have are coming from car burglaries,” Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said. “They’re coming from house burglaries.”
He continued, “It’s scary, you know. It’s one thing to have a handgun, but when you see these high-powered rifles that’s being shot in our neighborhood. You know, a bullet don’t discriminate.”
The sheriff urges the public to lock the doors to their homes and cars.