Judge dismisses charges against defendants in Noxubee County murder case

MACON, Miss. (WTVA) — A Circuit Court judge dismissed charges against four defendants in a capital murder case in Noxubee County.
Jonathan Shumaker, Elizabeth Reed, Justin Williams and Joshua Williams were charged in the 2015 murder of store clerk Kristopher Haywood.
District Attorney Scott Colom argued for the dismissal after new evidence arose in 2019.
He said an audio clip of the defendants singing along to rap lyrics was recorded at the same time as when the 911 call was made.
He said the audio recording, along with other interviews, proved their innocence.
“It became very difficult, if not impossible, to believe that they were involved in the murder and there were other pieces of evidence that start to fall apart,” Colom said. “As district attorney, you have to have an obligation to prosecute the guilty but also protect the innocent. And in this situation, with that credible evidence of innocence, I couldn’t, in good conscience, prosecute the four of them.”
"She's glad to put this behind her,” Reed's attorney Kerry Bryson said. “I mean, this devastated her life. She spent years in jail for something she didn't do. And there were other ramifications from that."
However, this means the murder of Haywood remains unsolved. Carol Haywood expressed her frustration; she believes her son’s case was mishandled.
“Crime scene mishandled,” she said. “Nothing was done proper to tell you the truth. I hate to say it."
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has assigned new detectives to the case.
There’s a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Haywood’s killer.