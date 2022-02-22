 Skip to main content
Jewelry thief sought in Tupelo

  • Updated
  • 0
Tupelo Police Department badge

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police are trying to locate a jewelry thief.

According to the Tupelo Police Department, the crime happened on Wednesday, Feb. 16 inside The Mall at Barnes Crossing.

Feb. 16, 2022 theft at The Mall at Barnes Crossing in Tupelo

Tupelo police provided this surveillance image of an individual whom they wish to speak with about the theft of a necklace on Feb. 16, 2022. Source: Tupelo Police Department.

Police say the individual asked to view a gold necklace, then ran away with the necklace and left in a white four-door car.

Feb. 16, 2022 theft at The Mall at Barnes Crossing in Tupelo

Tupelo police provided this surveillance image of an individual whom they wish to speak with about the theft of a necklace on Feb. 16, 2022. Source: Tupelo Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-8477 or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 Tips app.

Feb. 16, 2022 theft at The Mall at Barnes Crossing in Tupelo

Police say the thief left in a white, four-door car. Source: Tupelo Police Department.

