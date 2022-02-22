Jewelry thief sought in Tupelo

Weather Alert

.Locally heavy rainfall will continue along a slow-moving cold front this evening, into the early overnight. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Lee AR and Phillips. In North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&