Jack's reopens after Amory twister

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — Jack's in Amory welcomed back its customers on Monday.
This comes three weeks after an EF-3 tornado damaged the restaurant and destroyed many of the surrounding homes and businesses.
Assistant Manager Nae French said a manager and three other employees closed the restaurant on the night of March 24.
They were able to seek shelter just in time and waited out the storm until it passed.
French said the storm busted out windows and ripped off pieces of the roof.
Because of that — only drive-thru customers are being served at this time.
French said the restaurant is working to reopen its lobby. The goal is to have it reopen by May 15.