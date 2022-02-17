Itawamba Crossroads Ranch benefit returns this weekend

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Itawamba Crossroads Ranch’s annual benefit is back after it was canceled last year due to Covid.
This facility provides aid to special needs adults.
Residents are excited about the return of the Golden Halo benefit. They are inviting everyone to come out and support.
"The Golden Halo is going to be the best event ever," resident Josh Tiner said.
The benefit is hosted by professional baseball player and Fulton native Brian Dozier.
The money raised will go toward the construction of women's duplexes.
The night will include auctions, a cash bar and other activities.
"The guys are super excited about it,” Director of Fundraising Elizabeth Strickland said. “They can't wait to come out and see everybody and meet everybody. So, we're all excited."
After the duplexes are complete, they'll be able to house 20 residents in all.
Two residents share a duplex, and owner Renae Bennett envisions them having a well comfortable life.
"She wants to provide a community for special needs adults to be able to thrive and live — be productive citizens, where they are encouraged every day," Strickland said.
"This benefit here is going to be good for us here at Crossroads Ranch," resident Marcus Beard said.
It's not too late to purchase tickets for the benefit. Tickets can be purchased at the door.
The event will take place at the Tupelo Furniture Market on Saturday beginning at 6 p.m.
Video coming soon.