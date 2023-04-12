Itawamba County inmates tasked with growing food for jail

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Itawamba County jail is growing its own food to save money.
Inmates are tasked with the planting and harvesting.
"Inmates come to us,” Maj. Malcomb Driskill said. “They've never done anything like this. They've never gardened. They've never raised anything."
The jail plans to grow peas, corn, squash, zucchinis and tomatoes. The crop will be used to feed more than 100 inmates.
"It does feel a lot better than just sitting down, laying down out there doing nothing,” inmate Cacy Wood said. “So we get to get out here. It's healthy for us to get some sunshine, get out and get some physical labor. So it helps in our growth too."
Jail officials hope this can have rehabilitative effects on its inmates and help them in the long run.
"No guarantees but maybe we can get them off addiction,” Driskell said. “We can teach them, maybe there's a better way.”
Itawamba County joins other regional jails, such as the Pontotoc County jail, in growing their own food.