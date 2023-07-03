Itawamba County forced to move court activities after devastating fire

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) — Itawamba County will have to tear down the Justice Court building after it caught fire Sunday afternoon.
A lightning bolt is believed to have sparked the blaze.
Firefighters spent Monday at the site making sure the fire didn’t reignite.
"We're at the point now that we are going to just try to let it simmer and solder a little bit and let these young men [firefighters] rehab a little bit,” interim Fulton Fire Chief Shane Smith said.
Investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office also spent Monday at the site.
"We determined that it was an accidental cause,” EMA Director Patrick Homan said. “What we thought, we brought them [investigators] in just to verify what we were already thinking.”
The county has temporarily moved court proceedings and other activities to the nearby Itawamba County Development Council building on Wiygul Street.
The county had backed up court records and other documents, Holman added, but the fire destroyed some older documents.
The fire also destroyed the county’s backup 911 system.