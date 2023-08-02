 Skip to main content
Itawamba County authorities issue phone scam warning

  • Updated
Itawamba County Sheriff's Department in Fulton, Mississippi

Itawamba County, Mississippi. Photo Date: June 13, 2022.

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office published a notice on Tuesday warning residents about a phone scam.

The callers claim they are federal officers investigating money laundering and other crimes, according to the sheriff's office.

The callers then ask a series of questions in order to get personal and banking information.

Victims have even been told to withdraw money from their bank accounts.

Anyone who receives a similar call is reminded to not give out personal or banking information.

Anyone with questions can call the sheriff’s office at 662-862-3401.

