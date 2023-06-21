Investigators continue to seek answers after woman found dead near Caledonia

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Authorities in Lowndes County have a person of interest in connection with the death of Summer Tennyson, 39.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the individual was placed under arrest on unrelated charges.

He would not identify the individual but said the person currently doesn’t face charges in relation to Tennyson’s death. The sheriff said the two knew each other.

Deputies found the 39-year-old dead late Tuesday morning inside her bedroom on Grant Road, which is northeast of Caledonia.

Coroner Greg Merchant said she died from a single gunshot wound.

The sheriff said there were no signs of forced entry and no signs of attempted burglary.

He said this was an isolated incident and the public faces no danger.