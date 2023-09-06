Investigation underway in Columbus after tased man later died

 Skip to main content
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT
FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAFAYETTE...CHICKASAW...NORTHEASTERN CALHOUN...
PONTOTOC...UNION...ITAWAMBA...LEE...SOUTHEASTERN TIPPAH...
NORTHWESTERN MONROE...SOUTHWESTERN TISHOMINGO AND PRENTISS
COUNTIES...

At 705 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Jumpertown to near Blair to Houlka, moving
southeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Tupelo, Booneville, New Albany, Amory, Pontotoc, Aberdeen, Fulton,
Houston, Baldwyn, Verona, Okolona, Trace State Park, Tombigbee State
Park, Saltillo, Guntown, Shannon, Plantersville, Mantachie, Ecru and
Jumpertown.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
672 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN EAST ARKANSAS

LEE                   PHILLIPS

IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 21 COUNTIES

IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI

ALCORN                BENTON                CALHOUN
CHICKASAW             COAHOMA               ITAWAMBA
LAFAYETTE             LEE                   MARSHALL
MONROE                PANOLA                PONTOTOC
PRENTISS              QUITMAN               TALLAHATCHIE
TATE                  TIPPAH                TISHOMINGO
TUNICA                UNION                 YALOBUSHA

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, ASHLAND, BATESVILLE,
BOONEVILLE, BRUCE, CALHOUN CITY, CHARLESTON, CLARKSDALE,
COFFEEVILLE, CORINTH, FULTON, HELENA, HOLLY SPRINGS, HOUSTON,
IUKA, MARIANNA, MARKS, NEW ALBANY, OKOLONA, OXFORD, PONTOTOC,
RIPLEY MS, SENATOBIA, TUNICA, TUPELO, WATER VALLEY,
AND WEST HELENA.

Investigation underway in Columbus after tased man later died

ambulance

Kevin.B / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0 | License Link | Image Source

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — An investigation is underway in Columbus after police officers tased a man who later died.

The incident happened on Friday, Sept. 1 when officers were called to help an ambulance pick up Jeremy Finch.

Finch reportedly became combative and officers pulled out their stun guns.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said Finch was tased twice while being detained.

He died two days later. An autopsy will determine the official cause of death.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation confirmed it’s helping at the request of Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry.

WTVA 9 News filed a Freedom of Information Act request for a copy of the police report.

