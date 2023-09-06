Investigation underway in Columbus after tased man later died

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — An investigation is underway in Columbus after police officers tased a man who later died.
The incident happened on Friday, Sept. 1 when officers were called to help an ambulance pick up Jeremy Finch.
Finch reportedly became combative and officers pulled out their stun guns.
Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said Finch was tased twice while being detained.
He died two days later. An autopsy will determine the official cause of death.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation confirmed it’s helping at the request of Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry.
WTVA 9 News filed a Freedom of Information Act request for a copy of the police report.