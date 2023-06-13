Injured man led officers on chase Monday, Tupelo Police claim

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A man who was found seriously injured led officers on a chase Monday, according to Tupelo Police.
The situation began shortly before noon when officers responded to the Super 8 motel on McCullough Boulevard to perform a welfare check.
They found a man who was bleeding heavily, according to Police. When officers tried to speak with him, the man fled in a car.
Officers pursued the car to Interstate 22 and the Natchez Trace Parkway where they managed to arrest the man.
The man was taken to the emergency room for his injuries.
Investigators spoke with the man’s family and are working to determine how he was injured and why he fled, according to Police.
Charges are pending.