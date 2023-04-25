Infant severely injured; child abuse arrest made in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) — A 26-year-old is accused of severely injuring an infant in New Albany.
New Albany Police arrested and charged Arthur Eurek with felony child abuse.
The incident happened Sunday at a home on East Bankhead Street.
New Albany Police Chief Chris Robertson said the 7-week-old child suffered a severe head injury and is at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
The police chief said the child’s mother left the infant in Eurek’s care as she went to work. The mother and Eurek are in a romantic relationship, Robertson added.
