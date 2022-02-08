Illinois woman sentenced for 2020 shootout in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A judge sentenced an Illinois woman to 84 months in federal prison for her role in the May 2020 shooting of a deputy U.S. marshal in Oxford.
Xaveriana Cook received the prison sentence on Monday, Feb. 7, announced the U.S. Department of Justice.
According to court documents, her boyfriend Hunter Carlstrom murdered James Sartorelli in Arkansas then confessed to Cook.
The couple fled to Mississippi in Cook’s car and stayed with acquaintances for several days.
U.S. Marshals stopped the vehicle on South Lamar Boulevard in Oxford on May 15, 2020.
During the shootout with law enforcement, Carlstrom shot and severely wounded a deputy marshal. Carlstrom was shot and died at the scene.
Officers arrested Cook who was driving the vehicle.
She ultimately pleaded guilty to accessory and abetting charges.