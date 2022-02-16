ICC-Tupelo hosts Black History Month program

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Itawamba Community College (ICC) held its annual Black History Month celebration Wednesday on its Tupelo campus.
The featured speaker, Dr. Richard Price, discussed one of the largest movement of people in the United States history — The Great Migration.
Student Activities Coordinator Taylor Tutor says this year's program incorporated a great deal of student involvement.
She says the college put up posters around campus with sticky notes, asking students to respond with the meaning of unity.
Wednesday’s event was hosted by the Student Government Association.
This year theme was “unity.”
