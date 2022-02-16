 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Damaged trees and limbs from the recent ice storm will be most
susceptible to falling.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High profile vehicles and tractor
trailers should use extra caution, especially on east-west
oriented roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

ICC-Tupelo hosts Black History Month program

  • Updated
Dr. Richard Price at Black History Month at ICC-Tupelo

Dr. Richard Price speaks at Black History Month program at Itawamba Community College-Tupelo. Photo Date: Feb. 16, 2022.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Itawamba Community College (ICC) held its annual Black History Month celebration Wednesday on its Tupelo campus.

The featured speaker, Dr. Richard Price, discussed one of the largest movement of people in the United States history — The Great Migration.

Student Activities Coordinator Taylor Tutor says this year's program incorporated a great deal of student involvement.

She says the college put up posters around campus with sticky notes, asking students to respond with the meaning of unity.

Wednesday’s event was hosted by the Student Government Association.

This year theme was “unity.”

Video coming soon.

