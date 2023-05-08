ICC students from Fulton and Hamilton accepted into rural physicians scholarship program

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) — Two students at Itawamba Community College (ICC) have been accepted into the Mississippi Rural Physicians Scholarship Program (MRPSP).
ICC identified the students as Emma Grace Allen of Fulton and Payton Atkins of Hamilton.
Allen is a biology major and Atkins majors in biochemistry/pre-medicine. They will both transfer to Mississippi State University this fall.
The MRPSP offers scholarships to medical students. In return, students agree to practice in underserved rural areas of Mississippi.
They receive other benefits, like early assurance status into the School of Medicine at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.