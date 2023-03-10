 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ICC and WTVA recognize 12 community leaders

  • Updated
  • 0
ICC and WTVA recognize 12 community leaders

ICC and WTVA recognized 12 community leaders during the "I See A Leader" luncheon in Belden, Mississippi. Photo Date: March 10, 2023. Source: Itawamba Community College.

BELDEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A dozen area residents received special honors on Friday at the "I See A Leader" luncheon in Belden.

Sponsored by Itawamba Community College and WTVA, Friday's luncheon honored those individuals who went above and beyond to help others in their communities.

List of honorees:

  • Kell Coker
  • Stephanie Davis
  • Fielding A Trooper
  • Marsha Gates
  • Tim Gillentine
  • Golden Triangle Business Women
  • Lisa Hawkins
  • Emily Quinn
  • Jay Salters
  • Lauren Smith
  • Mackenzie Tate
  • Ely Ward

This year's "Community Leader of the Year" winner was Lisa Hawkins, a Tupelo businesswoman and owner of Room to Room Furniture.

ICC and WTVA recognize 12 community leaders

(L-R): WTVA Local Sales Manager Ashley Norman; Lisa Hawkins; ICC President Dr. Jay Allen. Source: Itawamba Community College.
I See a Leader luncheon in Belden, MS on March 10, 2023

(L-R): WTVA-WLOV Chief Videographer Alvin Ivy; WTVA-WLOV Account Executive Katie Rowan; WTVA-WLOV Local Sales Manager Ashley Norman; WTVA-WLOV Digital Sales Manager Nicole Fox; Lisa Hawkins; WTVA-WLOV Account Executive Betty Ann Watkins; WTVA-WLOV anchor Daniella Oropeza; WTVA-WLOV anchor Alyssa Martin; WTVA-WLOV anchor Bronson Woodruff. Source: Itawamba Community College.

Tags

Recommended for you