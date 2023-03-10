ICC and WTVA recognize 12 community leaders

BELDEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A dozen area residents received special honors on Friday at the "I See A Leader" luncheon in Belden.
Sponsored by Itawamba Community College and WTVA, Friday's luncheon honored those individuals who went above and beyond to help others in their communities.
List of honorees:
- Kell Coker
- Stephanie Davis
- Fielding A Trooper
- Marsha Gates
- Tim Gillentine
- Golden Triangle Business Women
- Lisa Hawkins
- Emily Quinn
- Jay Salters
- Lauren Smith
- Mackenzie Tate
- Ely Ward
This year's "Community Leader of the Year" winner was Lisa Hawkins, a Tupelo businesswoman and owner of Room to Room Furniture.