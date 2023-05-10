 Skip to main content
Human fetus found in Booneville sewer system

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Authorities have recovered a human fetus from the Booneville sewer system.

Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said the city pumped dry its sewer system on Wednesday to remove the fetus.

He would not give the location where the fetus was found. However, a source told WTVA the fetus was found in a small lake off Veterans Drive where sewage is drained.

He said the fetus has been turned over to the Prentiss County Coroner’s Office.

The police chief and Coroner Greg Sparks were unable to provide more details Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

