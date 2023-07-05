 Skip to main content
Houston FD to host 15th junior fire academy

Houston Fire Department in Houston, MS

Houston Fire Department in Houston, MS. Photo Date: July 5, 2023.

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Houston Fire Department will soon host its 15th annual junior fire academy.

The junior fire academy shows kids the ins and outs of becoming a firefighter.

"They seem to have a really good time; and over the past years, we've actually brought out a few volunteer recruits from those ranks, "Houston Fire Chief Jonathan Blankenship said.

The academy will be held on July 24-25 and July 27 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Registrations are open until July 12.

Any parent wanting to register their child can call the Houston Fire Department’s non-emergency number 662-456-4190 or visit the fire station at 226 East Madison Street.

