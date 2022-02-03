Houston contracts new waste removal provider

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Waste Connection of Mississippi is Houston's new waste removal provider, the town announced on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
The town shared the following information.
For the month of February:
- Services are to begin Monday, Feb. 7 at 7 a.m.
- Waste Connections plans to run Monday and Tuesday for the month of February until the garbage situation is stabilized.
Regular waste beginning for the month of March:
- Regular scheduled garbage pickup will be once per week, beginning at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 2.
- Waste Connection carts will be distributed once the cans arrive which could be 6-8 weeks.
- If you have a personal garbage can, please use it until your Waste Connections cart arrives or place bagged garbage at the road on Wednesdays.
- All garbage placed at the road &/or in the container must be bagged.
- Only trash that is in the container will be picked up. Large items are the homeowners responsibility to dispose of.
- Please bear with us during this transition phase, as Waste Connections and the City of Houston are doing everything within our power to make this a smooth transition.