Houston contracts new waste removal provider

  • Updated
Houston City Hall, Houston, Mississippi

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Waste Connection of Mississippi is Houston's new waste removal provider, the town announced on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

The town shared the following information.

For the month of February:

  • Services are to begin Monday, Feb. 7 at 7 a.m.
  • Waste Connections plans to run Monday and Tuesday for the month of February until the garbage situation is stabilized.

Regular waste beginning for the month of March:

  • Regular scheduled garbage pickup will be once per week, beginning at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 2.
  • Waste Connection carts will be distributed once the cans arrive which could be 6-8 weeks.
  • If you have a personal garbage can, please use it until your Waste Connections cart arrives or place bagged garbage at the road on Wednesdays.
  • All garbage placed at the road &/or in the container must be bagged.
  • Only trash that is in the container will be picked up. Large items are the homeowners responsibility to dispose of.
  • Please bear with us during this transition phase, as Waste Connections and the City of Houston are doing everything within our power to make this a smooth transition.

