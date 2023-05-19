 Skip to main content
Household hazardous waste to be collected Saturday in Verona

  • Updated
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Time to gather up your old paints, chemicals, electronics and other items around the house.

The Three Rivers Solid Waste Management Authority is holding its annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day this Saturday.

Three Rivers Solid Waste Management Authority prepping for hazardous waste day in Lee County, MS

It kicks off at 8 a.m. and lasts until 3 p.m. They'll be set up in the parking lot at the MSU Agricenter in Verona.

Stations will be set up to take different types of items and volunteers will be on hand to help unload your trash.

You can even bring your old computers. They will NOT accept furniture, explosives or any substances that cant be identified.

