Hospitals in Columbus, Tupelo, New Albany, Amory praised for patient safety

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Hospitals in Columbus, Tupelo, New Albany and Amory received high marks for patient safety.
The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit, bi-annually gives letter grades to hospitals on how well they're able to protect patients from errors, injuries, accidents and injuries.
The organization published its spring grades on Wednesday. Open this link to view more grades.
The following hospitals in northeast Mississippi received an A grade:
- Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle [Columbus]
- Baptist Memorial Hospital of Union County [New Albany]
- North Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo
- North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory
The following hospitals in northeast Mississippi received a B grade:
- Baptist Memorial Hospital-Booneville
- Magnolia Regional Health Center [Corinth]
- North Mississippi Medical Center-West Point
- OCH Regional Medical Center [Starkville]
Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi in Oxford and the University of Mississippi Medical Center Grenada received C grades.
The state’s largest hospital, the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, received a C grade.