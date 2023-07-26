 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Homicide investigation underway in Oktibbeha County following teen's death

  • Updated
  • 0
body, death, crime, investigation

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — An investigation is underway into the death of a teenager Wednesday morning in Oktibbeha County.

The homicide investigation is taking place in the Sunset community on Finley Drive. That’s where deputies responded at approximately 10:00.

Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt identified the victim as Tristianiz Calmes, 17.

The coroner said Calmes died at the local hospital; however, a cause of death has not been released.

The Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information soon.

Tags

Recommended for you