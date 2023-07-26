Homicide investigation underway in Oktibbeha County following teen's death

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — An investigation is underway into the death of a teenager Wednesday morning in Oktibbeha County.
The homicide investigation is taking place in the Sunset community on Finley Drive. That’s where deputies responded at approximately 10:00.
Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt identified the victim as Tristianiz Calmes, 17.
The coroner said Calmes died at the local hospital; however, a cause of death has not been released.
The Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information soon.