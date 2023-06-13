High demand driving home prices in Starkville, realtor says

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — A new house is a big expense that requires a lot of planning.
It helps to jump in when the market is “buyer friendly.”
The average house in Starkville sold for $325,000 in the month of May, Starkville Properties realtor Libby Gerald said.
Compare that to January when the average price was $313,000.
Gerald said the demand is high and the high demand plays a role in the high prices.
She said recent economic development has also played a factor in the high demand.
"I would say for a first-time home buyer, the very first stop you need to make is to go visit with a mortgage lender,” she advised, “and talk to them about what price range you need to be looking in. And then once you get that all squared away, then come see a real estate agent.”