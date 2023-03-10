Head of Mississippi Economic Council tours state to seek input from local communities

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - The head of the Mississippi Economic Council (MEC) said the state's economy is in good shape but there is always room for improvement.
Scott Waller visited the Toyota Mississippi plant in Blue Springs on Thursday where he spoke with local economic leaders about what his organization can do to move the state forward.
"The MEC Tour is something we do annually to get out across the state and talk about issues that are taking place within the state from a statewide perspective,” he said. “But this year's tour we're kind of focusing on our smaller communities.”
The input they receive will be used to improve workforce development, training for schools and providing young people chances to thrive in Mississippi.
Waller said workforce development remains the number one issue facing economic development in the state.