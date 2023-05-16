Hatley and Amory welcome back 'American Idol' finalist Colin Stough

HATLEY, Miss. (WTVA) — “American Idol” finalist Colin Stough had a special homecoming on Tuesday.
First, he attended a special rally at Hatley High School just for students and staff. Stough lives in Gattman and graduated from Hatley.
Stough pulled up to the school in a tour bus where students and staff welcomed him with cheers and signs.
The Monroe County School District even named May 16 “Colin Stough Day.”
The school also presented him with his No. 5 football jersey he wore while playing for the Tigers.
“My biggest thing growing up through school, you know, I wanted to be somebody and, you know, just leave something behind after my time is done and I think, I think I accomplished that.”
He next took part in a parade down Amory Main Street. Hatley is a few miles east of Amory.
Finally, he is scheduled to perform at a public concert at 5:30 p.m. at the Hatley High School football stadium.
Stough is one of three finalists. The winner will be announced on Sunday, May 21.
Stough and Zachariah Smith, who lives in Amory, made it to the round of five of "American Idol" but Smith was eliminated last week.
This is the second such celebration for a local "American Idol" finalist. Trent Harmon of Amory won "American Idol" in 2016.