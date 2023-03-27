 Skip to main content
Hamilton daycare workers won't face felony charges

  • Updated
Sierra McCandless, Oci-Anna Kilburn, Jennifer Newman, Shyenne Shelton, hamilton, daycare

(L-R): Sierra McCandless, Oci-Anna Kilburn, Jennifer Newman, Shyenne Shelton. Source: Monroe County (MS) Sheriff's Department.

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) — A Monroe County grand jury did not indict the four Hamilton daycare workers with felonies following their viral arrests last year.

Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook confirmed Sierra McCandless, Oci-Anna Kilburn, Jennifer Newman and Shyenne Shelton will not face felony charges.

However, they still face misdemeanor charges.

Deputies arrested them in October after videos surfaced online of one of them using a Halloween mask to intentionally frighten young children at Lil’ Blessings Daycare in Hamilton.

Hamilton daycare incident

Image from the Oct. 4, 2022, incident at Lil' Blessings Child Care in Hamilton, Mississippi. 

Each suspect was originally charged with three counts of felony child abuse.

A fifth suspect was also arrested; investigators charged Traci Hutson with failure to report abuse and simple assault against a minor, both of which are misdemeanors.

Videos of the children being scared went viral across the globe. One couple even appeared on the Dr. Phil Show.

