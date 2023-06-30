 Skip to main content
Guaranty Bank to buy First American National Bank

  Updated
  • 0
Guaranty Bank, First American National Bank (FANB) logos

BELZONI, Miss. (WTVA) — Guaranty Bank has entered into an agreement to acquire First American National Bank (FANB).

Guaranty made the announcement on Friday, June 30.

Both companies’ Board of Directors have approved the transaction, according to Guaranty.

It remains subject to customary shareholder and regulatory approvals. The deal is expected to close later this year.

“We are excited about joining the Guaranty Bank team as their banking culture maintains the principles all our customers are accustomed to for more than half a century,” FANB CEO Tommy Chamblee said. “With this partnership, our customers will gain access to a wider array of product offerings and expand our geographic locations. The combined strength of the banks will enhance our proven ability to grow and support entrepreneurialism in our communities, while strengthening the benefits to our customers and employees.”

“As we embark on this exciting partnership with First American National Bank, we remain committed to our core values of community, high performance, and financial empowerment,” Guaranty Bank President and CEO Hue Townsend said. “Together, we build a foundation that fosters growth and cultivates relationships by combining our expertise and resources. We will shape a brighter financial landscape with a shared purpose and create opportunities that propel us all toward a prosperous future.”

FANB is headquartered in Iuka and has branches in Corinth, Burnsville, Iuka, Booneville, Tishomingo, Belmont, Saltillo, Tupelo, Fulton and Amory.

Guaranty Bank has branches from Memphis, Tennessee, to Vicksburg, Mississippi.

