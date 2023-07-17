Grenada Police plead with public for info about June murder

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) — Grenada Police continue to plead with the community for information about the death of a woman in June.
Someone shot and killed Cierra Hammond, 27, on June 25. An arrest has not been made.
"The puzzle has to be pieced together and no one really knows if they're holding the missing piece," Grenada Police Chief George Douglas said.
The investigation not only affects the victim’s family but the community too, he said.
Related - Woman killed Sunday evening in Grenada
“When you advocate — what you're doing is you're helping criminals in the community to continue to advance their cause and to continue to be violent and commit these types of crimes.”
Anyone with information should call 662-227-TIPS.