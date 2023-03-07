Grenada County retains ambulance service

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - Grenada County supervisors held an emergency meeting Monday morning to address the retention of an ambulance service.
Approximately two months ago, the University of Mississippi Medical Center surprisingly chose not to continue to maintain an ambulance service in Grenada.
To keep an ambulance service active, Grenada County has agreed to pay Medstate $30,000 a month for the service.
Board President Michael Lott said this expense was not in the county’s budget but the county is pulling from rainy day funds to pay for the service.