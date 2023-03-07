 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Grenada County retains ambulance service

  • Updated
  • 0
MedStat ambulances

MedStat ambulances in Grenada, Mississippi. Photo Date: March 6, 2023.

Grenada County supervisors held an emergency meeting Monday morning to address the retention of an ambulance service.

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - Grenada County supervisors held an emergency meeting Monday morning to address the retention of an ambulance service.

Approximately two months ago, the University of Mississippi Medical Center surprisingly chose not to continue to maintain an ambulance service in Grenada.

University of Mississippi Medical Center in Grenada, Mississippi

University of Mississippi Medical Center in Grenada, Mississippi. Photo Date: March 6, 2023.

To keep an ambulance service active, Grenada County has agreed to pay Medstate $30,000 a month for the service.

Board President Michael Lott said this expense was not in the county’s budget but the county is pulling from rainy day funds to pay for the service.

Tags

Chris Nalls is from Carrollton, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you