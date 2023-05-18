 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Grand jury indicts man accused of threatening to kill Sen. Roger Wicker

  • Updated
  • 0
William Carl Sappington

William Carl Sappington

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) — A federal grand jury indicted a Benton County man accused of threatening to kill U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss.

The grand jury indicted William Sappington, 58, this week.

He allegedly went to the Hickory Flat home of George Wicker, the senator's cousin, on April 26 and asked for a way to contact the senator.

According to the testimony of an FBI agent, Sappington told George Wicker he intended to kill the senator. He believed Roger Wicker somehow played a part in his 2014 arrest.

Read MoreBond denied for suspect accused of threatening to kill Sen. Roger Wicker

Tags

Recommended for you