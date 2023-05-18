Grand jury indicts man accused of threatening to kill Sen. Roger Wicker

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) — A federal grand jury indicted a Benton County man accused of threatening to kill U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss.
The grand jury indicted William Sappington, 58, this week.
He allegedly went to the Hickory Flat home of George Wicker, the senator's cousin, on April 26 and asked for a way to contact the senator.
According to the testimony of an FBI agent, Sappington told George Wicker he intended to kill the senator. He believed Roger Wicker somehow played a part in his 2014 arrest.
Read More - Bond denied for suspect accused of threatening to kill Sen. Roger Wicker