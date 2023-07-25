Grand jury indicts man accused of killing Tupelo store clerk in 2022

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A Lee County grand jury indicted the man accused of killing a Tupelo store clerk in 2022.
The grand jury handed down the indictment of Christopher Copeland in late June, according to court documents.
He’s been charged with capital murder and the possession of a gun by a felon.
Copeland is accused of killing Parmvir Singh on Sept. 11, 2022, at the Chevron gas station on Cliff Gookin Boulevard.
He was in the act of robbing the store, according to court documents.
People convicted of capital murder in Mississippi face the death penalty.