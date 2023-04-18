 Skip to main content
GOP candidates for lieutenant governor spoke at forum in West Point

  • Updated
  • 0
mississippi election

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) — Four Republican candidates for lieutenant governor spoke at a public forum Monday evening in West Point.

The forum — held at the Ritz — featured incumbent Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann who is seeking his first re-election.

Delbert Hosemann

Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann. Photo Date: April 17, 2023.

"I'm the only one tonight that'll speak that had any bills passed,” Hosemann said. “People will look at that. I think they'll look at our education, infrastructure, economic development — you know, all the things we've done here in the Golden Triangle. And I think they're appreciative and they'll know I'm not going to change much.”

Other candidates include Mississippi Sen. Chris McDaniel.

Chris McDaniel

Mississippi Sen. Chris McDaniel. Photo Date: April 17, 2023.

"Conservatives need fighters,” McDaniel said. “Republicans need fighters. I am a conservative in this race. Delbert has not proven himself to be a conservative. He's blocked every piece of conservative reform we've attempted to pass. Look, Republicans have power, we have to act like it."

Tiffany Longino, a Ph.D. candidate at Mississippi State University, said, "I want people to know that Mississippi is not a sport where you have two opposing sides competing for two opposing sides. We're one team and I'm here to make Mississippi stronger.”

Tiffany Longino

Tiffany Longino, GOP candidate for Mississippi lieutenant governor. Photo Date: April 17, 2023.

Shane Quick, who picked up roughly 14% of the vote in the 2019 primary, said, "I am that non-incumbent candidate. I say vote non-incumbent. That's the number-one qualifier for 2023. Replace the whole establishment if they've got a non-incumbent competitor. I am the opposite of progress, I am the wall that it breaks against."

Shane Quick

Shane Quick, GOP candidate for Mississippi lieutenant governor. Photo Date: April 17, 2023.

Republican primary elections for state positions will happen in August.

