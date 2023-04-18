GOP candidates for lieutenant governor spoke at forum in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) — Four Republican candidates for lieutenant governor spoke at a public forum Monday evening in West Point.
The forum — held at the Ritz — featured incumbent Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann who is seeking his first re-election.
"I'm the only one tonight that'll speak that had any bills passed,” Hosemann said. “People will look at that. I think they'll look at our education, infrastructure, economic development — you know, all the things we've done here in the Golden Triangle. And I think they're appreciative and they'll know I'm not going to change much.”
Other candidates include Mississippi Sen. Chris McDaniel.
"Conservatives need fighters,” McDaniel said. “Republicans need fighters. I am a conservative in this race. Delbert has not proven himself to be a conservative. He's blocked every piece of conservative reform we've attempted to pass. Look, Republicans have power, we have to act like it."
Tiffany Longino, a Ph.D. candidate at Mississippi State University, said, "I want people to know that Mississippi is not a sport where you have two opposing sides competing for two opposing sides. We're one team and I'm here to make Mississippi stronger.”
Shane Quick, who picked up roughly 14% of the vote in the 2019 primary, said, "I am that non-incumbent candidate. I say vote non-incumbent. That's the number-one qualifier for 2023. Replace the whole establishment if they've got a non-incumbent competitor. I am the opposite of progress, I am the wall that it breaks against."
Republican primary elections for state positions will happen in August.