Golf tournament benefits Tupelo Lee Humane Society

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Monday was a beautiful day for golfers to hit the green for the annual Nelson Gravatt Memorial Putts for Mutts Golf Tournament.
One-hundred-thirty-two golfers teed off to play in the fundraiser for the Tupelo Lee Humane Society (TLHS) at the country club.
"We have to raise a large amount of money by private donations each and every month to keep the doors open," TLHS Board President Charlie Kinney said. “We take care of a lot of animals. We take in a lot of strays. We relocate a lot of animals. We are a no-kill shelter. So in order to maintain that, we have to have proper funding.”
The goal of this year's tournament was to raise 55,000.
Go to TupeloLeeHumane.org to learn more about adopting or fostering a pet.