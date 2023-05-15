 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Golf tournament benefits Tupelo Lee Humane Society

  • Updated
  • 0

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Monday was a beautiful day for golfers to hit the green for the annual Nelson Gravatt Memorial Putts for Mutts Golf Tournament.

Golfer at the Tupelo Country Club in Tupelo, MS

Golfer putting at the Tupelo Country Club in Tupelo, MS. Photo Date: May 15, 2023.

One-hundred-thirty-two golfers teed off to play in the fundraiser for the Tupelo Lee Humane Society (TLHS) at the country club.

Golfer at the Tupelo Country Club

Golfer at the Tupelo Country Club in Tupelo, MS. Photo Date: May 15, 2023.

"We have to raise a large amount of money by private donations each and every month to keep the doors open," TLHS Board President Charlie Kinney said. “We take care of a lot of animals. We take in a lot of strays. We relocate a lot of animals. We are a no-kill shelter. So in order to maintain that, we have to have proper funding.”

Dog from the Tupelo Lee Humane Society

A dog from the Tupelo Lee Humane Society was on site for the Nelson Gravatt Memorial Putts for Mutts Golf Tournament in Tupelo, MS. Photo Date: May 15, 2023.

The goal of this year's tournament was to raise 55,000.

Go to TupeloLeeHumane.org to learn more about adopting or fostering a pet.

Tags

Recommended for you