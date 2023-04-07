 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Giant cross coming to Corinth

  • Updated
  • 0
Land adjacent to North Corinth Baptist Church for giant cross

The land to be used for the giant cross is next to North Corinth Baptist Church in Corinth, MS.

Plans are in the works to erect a giant Christian cross in Corinth.

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — Plans are in the works to erect a giant Christian cross in Corinth.

The goal is to build the towering structure along U.S. Highway 45 and Highway 2, adjacent to North Corinth Baptist Church.

North Corinth Baptist Church member Jacky Feazell said the church owns nearby land where a pavilion currently sits for events.

Feazell said the church has donated the land, named Hallelujah Hill, to be used for the cross that’ll stand 120 feet and 65 feet across.

Feazell said the city held a meeting this week to amend the city code that would overcome building height restrictions for structures.

Plans also call for the construction of a prayer garden. He expects construction should start within the next two years.

Feazell said donations can be made now at crossofthecrossroads.com.

Tags

Recommended for you