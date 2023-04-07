Giant cross coming to Corinth

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — Plans are in the works to erect a giant Christian cross in Corinth.
The goal is to build the towering structure along U.S. Highway 45 and Highway 2, adjacent to North Corinth Baptist Church.
North Corinth Baptist Church member Jacky Feazell said the church owns nearby land where a pavilion currently sits for events.
Feazell said the church has donated the land, named Hallelujah Hill, to be used for the cross that’ll stand 120 feet and 65 feet across.
Feazell said the city held a meeting this week to amend the city code that would overcome building height restrictions for structures.
Plans also call for the construction of a prayer garden. He expects construction should start within the next two years.
Feazell said donations can be made now at crossofthecrossroads.com.